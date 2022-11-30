Ilwaco Merchants Association is reminding residents and visitors of its Crab Pot Christmas event.
The 16th annual event will take place Saturday. Festivities start at 4 p.m. Saturday at the tree with a lighting and program at 5 p.m. The tree is made from 170 crab pots.
Following the lighting, those attending can follow Santa to the waterfront for festivities at participating businesses which will offer cookies, cocoa and holiday cheer. Waterfront displays are planned.
“I loved the drive-by parade, but we’re excited to return to a more traditional version of our event after two years of the COVID version. However, we do hope to have a few surprises,” said Jenna Austin, event coordinator.
Attendees should plan to dress warmly and allow time to walk from the Port of Ilwaco parking lot to the area of the tree near SafeCoast Seafoods in Ilwaco.
The merchants’ group, the port, the City of Ilwaco and Ilwaco Hook and Ladder are among those taking part. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/discoverilwaco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.