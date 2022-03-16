ASTORIA – Local artists are invited to submit works for the “Icons of Astoria” project, a collaboration between Astoria Visual Arts and the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa.
Works by three artists residing in Clatsop and Pacific counties will be selected to represent the rich, iconic history of the Columbia-Pacific region and be included in the art collection of the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa.
To be considered, artists must submit up to three high quality images along with a short summary of their artistic background by March 25. Artwork will be selected by a panel of regional arts leaders and representatives from the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa. Each artist selected will receive $500.
“We are very excited about this new partnership with the Cannery Pier Hotel,” Astoria Visual Arts’ executive director Annie Eskelin said. Selected artists for the project will be announced at a public reception at the hotel in May.
Strong candidates’ artwork will represent the rich history of the Columbia-Pacific region, and may include work relating to the history of Astoria or the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa. For more information, visit www.astoriavisualarts.org.
