ASTORIA – Local artists Blaine Verley and Michael Steszyn have been announced as the winners of “Icons of Astoria,” a collaborative project organized by Astoria Visual Arts and Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa.
Verley and Steszyn’s photographs, featuring scenes of Astoria, will be included in the hotel’s art collection and displayed in the lobby.
Winning photographers each received an award of $500 and were chosen to represent the rich and varied history of the Columbia-Pacific region. For more information, visit www.cannerypierhotel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.