ASTORIA – Storyteller Will Hornyak will present tales, poems and lore from Ireland and Mexico at 7:30 p.m. Friday at KALA.
Coinciding with both Dia De Los Muertos and the Celtic New Year of Samhain, the event will weave together global storytelling traditions.
Admission is $15. Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is for those ages 14 and above only. For more information, contact 503-338-4878.
