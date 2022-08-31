Trellises by Durica-Laiche

Metal trellises by artist Shelly Durica-Laiche are among the items featured at the plant sale.

MANZANITA – An annual plant sale will be held at Hoffman Center for the Arts, with online shopping for nursery plants available starting Thursday.

Bright and colorful garden additions, including plants as well as metal and fiber art, will be on sale through Sept. 8. A sale in the center’s garden will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.

