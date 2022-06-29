MANZANITA – Hoffman Center for the Arts will host a poetry walk, taking place across downtown locations throughout July.
Poems will be displayed at the Hoffman Center, as well as at the Manzanita Visitors’ Center, the Hoffman Wonder Garden and other participating local businesses.
Poets will read their work along Laneda Avenue in Manzanita from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 9.
These events are free and open to the public. Raffle tickets and walking maps will be available at the Hoffman Center from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Works will be on display through July 30. For more information, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
