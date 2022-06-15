MANZANITA – Hoffman Center for the Arts will offer an introduction to monotypes and monoprints from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Led by artist and educator Ben Rosenberg, the weekend course will cover the process of printing on monotype through discussion and demonstration. This unique process consists of pressing paper against a painted or inked surface.
Tuition for the workshop is $240, plus a $10 fee for materials. Proof of COVID vaccination required for all attendees. For more information, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
