MANZANITA – Artist Chuck Winkelman will lead a stained glass workshop at Hoffman Center for the Arts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Aimed at beginning art students of all ages, this course will provide all materials needed to create a small stained glass window, with instruction limited to a small group of eight students.
Tuition for the workshop is $140 plus a $60 materials fee. Friday’s class will begin at noon, while Saturday and Sunday’s classes will begin at 10 a.m. Each day will end at 4 p.m. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for students. For more information, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
