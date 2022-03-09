MANZANITA – Artist Dorota Haber-Lehigh will lead “Celestial Treasures, a Botanical Drawing Workshop” at Hoffman Center for the Arts on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The workshop is open to all levels of art experience, and will focus on drawings as well as materials from nature, such as feathers, butterflies, and moths. The session will feature presentations, demonstrations and drawing alongside the instructor.
Participants may work from paper or a sketchbook, and are asked to supply materials including foraged gatherings, rulers, embossing tools, tracing paper and pencils.
Haber-Lehigh is an artist, educator and naturalist with a passion for northwest plant life. Haber-Lehigh loves foraging berries, mushroom hunting, field sketching and collecting specimens. She is a member of Oregon Botanical Artists, Pacific Northwest Botanical Artists, and the American Society of Botanical Artists. She is also the author of two botanical coloring books.
Tuition for the workshop is $45 and a Zoom link will be sent to participants. The session will also be recorded and made available to registered students for a limited time.
