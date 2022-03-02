MANZANITA — Visual artist Dr. Melissa Grace Young will host “Soulful Art in Acrylic Expression” on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom.
The workshop, organized by the Hoffman Center for the Arts, will focus on figurative acrylic painting. Topics include composition, scale, color and emotional aspects of art making.
With a background in medicine and psychology, Young is interested in the intersections of art practice and healing. After a hurricane destroyed her family practice in Texas, Young moved to the Pacific Northwest. She now calls Manzanita home, where her involvement with the Hoffman Center began through their ceramic program, and later by teaching sketchbook journaling.
Participants in the acrylic workshop are asked to supply materials, including paints, brushes, canvas and a charcoal stick or pencil. Tuition is $95. Zoom links will be provided to participants.
For more information, go to www.hoffmanarts.org.
