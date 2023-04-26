SEASIDE — Author Dan Haneckow will focus on the story of developer Ben Holladay, for whom Seaside’s Holladay Drive is named, as part of the History and Hops lecture series at Times Theatre & Public House at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Haneckow, who writes about Northwest history and transportation, will illustrate Holladay’s influence on railroads, Oregon politics and on Seaside’s beginnings as a resort town. Holladay opened Seaside House, a luxury hotel in the rustic setting of the Clatsop Plains, in 1873.
This event, sponsored by the Seaside Museum & Historical Society, is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.seasideoregonmuseum.com.
