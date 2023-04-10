ILWACO, Wash. — A new exhibit at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, on view beginning Saturday, will accompany the launch of a historic walking tour crafted by local students.
“Coming Home: A Tour of Ilwaco” highlights historic sites like the Kola Boathouse, railcar Nahcotta and Aberdeen Packing Co./Doupe Bros. Department Store building.
Students at Hilltop Middle School and Ilwaco High School worked with the museum to record interviews and make scripts and videos focused on the sites.
The tour is sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street as part of the Coming Home Project, an initiative to involve rural youth in preserving local history.
The digital tour is available at www.theclio.com or through the Clio app. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will remain on view at the museum through May 6. For more information, visit www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
