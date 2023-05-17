NASELLE, Wash. — Knappton Cove Heritage Center will host “I Smell a Rat,” an open house event and unveiling of a new exhibit, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A rat guard, used to prevent rats from spreading disease aboard ships, has been constructed from historic diagrams by students in the Clatsop Community College Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station program.
The piece will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m., adding to a collection of maritime artifacts displayed at the center, a carefully preserved quarantine hospital. Following the unveiling, author Friedrich Schuler will read from his new book, “Pestered by Plague,” at 2 p.m.
Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit www.knapptoncoveheritagecenter.org.
