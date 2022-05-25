ILWACO, Wash. – Community historian Michael Lemeshko will host an Ilwaco Walking Tour, beginning at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum at 2 p.m.
Lemeshko will focus on historic sites and figures throughout the lower peninsula, including Hayden’s Cove Saloon, the Ilwaco Wharf Company pier, Finn Hall, the Aberdeen Packing Co. and more.
Tours will be held throughout the summer on the third Saturday of each month, lasting approximately an hour and a half.
Tours cost $5 and will be limited to 15 participants per event. All attendees will be required to wear a provided safety vest and are asked to dress for all types of weather. For more information, visit www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
