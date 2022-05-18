ILWACO, Wash. — Historian William Woodward will host a conversation at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Sponsored by Humanities Washington, “Will the 2020s Roar Like the 1920s?” will chart comparisons between the start of the two decades, including a pandemic, cultural conflict and economic uncertainty, as well as engage community members in conversation about past and present social reactions.
This event is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
