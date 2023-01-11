Nehalem Valley Historical Society members

Historian and author Mark Beach stands in front of maritime exhibits at the Nehalem Valley Historical Society.

 Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

MANZANITA — Historian and author Mark Beach will give two presentations this week at the Pine Grove Community Center as part of a January series on the history of Nehalem Valley.

The first, titled “Cows, Trees and Cities,” will focus on the arrival of the area’s railroad from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while the second will focus on selling the seashore, set for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Admission for each event is $75, preregistration is required. For more information, visit www.nehalemvalleyhistory.org.

