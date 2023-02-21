ASTORIA — "Heroes, Legends, Myths, and Villains," a music program presented by the North Coast Symphonic Band, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Astoria High School Auditorium.
The band, led by conductor by Terry Dahlgren, will perform a series of music pieces based around myths and folklore, including scores from "Superman" and "The Legend of Zorro." Another piece, "The Saint and the City," by Jacob de Haan, will explore a myth surrounding the city of Zwolle in the Netherlands.
The program, featuring band president Brian Bergman as emcee, will open with the heroic John Williams' "The Olympic Spirit." A prelude will also be presented by The Wables.
Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets are available online through the Liberty Theatre or at the door starting at noon Sunday. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphonicband.org.
