ASTORIA – Rock group Hell’s Belles will perform at the Liberty Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Presenting a selection of AC/DC cover tunes, this group of women seek to empower rock fans and create a culture of inclusion while performing.
Admission for the show is $25 in advance, or $35 on the day of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
