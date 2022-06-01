ASTORIA – Bassist Steve Fossen and drummer Michael Derosier of the band Heart will collaborate with guest vocalists and instrumentalists as Heart by Heart, performing at the Liberty Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The group’s lineup features vocalists Somar Macek and Lizzy Daymont alongside guitarist Chad Quist, performing a selection of classic hits by the rock band.
Admission for the show is $28 in advance or $38 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m., concessions will be available. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.