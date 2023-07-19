ILWACO, Wash. — Local band Brownsmead Flats, named for the community of Brownsmead along the Columbia River, will play at Waikiki Beach as part of a summer concert series at Cape Disappointment State Park at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The group relies primarily on strings, playing a set of traditional and original music on the guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, harmonica, fiddle and hammered dulcimer in a genre they describe as “crabgrass,” or bluegrass with a maritime flair.
This event is part of a free concert series. For more information and to see the full summer lineup, visit www.parks.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.