SEASIDE – The SEA-PAC Ham Radio Convention, an event focused on amateur broadcasting, will be held at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Organized by the Oregon Tualatin Valley Amateur Radio Club, this year’s gathering will mark the convention's 40th anniversary, featuring the theme “Sand, Surf and Radios.” Highlights will include guest speakers, a flea market and banquet.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon. on Sunday.
Admission for the event is $15. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, visit www.seapac.org.
