NEHALEM – A selection of spooky films will be shown ahead of Halloween at 6 p.m. Saturday at the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center.
Sponsored by the McMinnville Short Film Festival, the showing will feature a lineup of suspense, horror and science fiction titles.
Tickets for the showing are $7, available at the door. For more information, visit www.ncrd.org.
