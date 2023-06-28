SEASIDE — A tribute to the 1990s Northwest grunge scene is the setlist of local alternative rock band UNLEASHED, performing at Times Theatre & Public House at 9 p.m. Friday.
The five-member group includes Astoria vocalist Hank Sohler, accompanied by other band members with roots in Astoria and Seaside.
Admission for the show is $10, limited to ages 21 and over. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/unleashed90smusic.
