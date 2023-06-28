UNLEASHED

Members of the band UNLEASHED, from left to right, are guitarists Robert Clark and Kevin Berry, drummer Jeff Green, bassist Keith Warren and, being held up by the group, lead vocalist Hank Sohler.

SEASIDE — A tribute to the 1990s Northwest grunge scene is the setlist of local alternative rock band UNLEASHED, performing at Times Theatre & Public House at 9 p.m. Friday.

The five-member group includes Astoria vocalist Hank Sohler, accompanied by other band members with roots in Astoria and Seaside.

Admission for the show is $10, limited to ages 21 and over. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/unleashed90smusic.

