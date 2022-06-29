CANNON BEACH – The Friends of Haystack Rock will host The Great Puffin Watch, an annual event celebrating the region's tufted puffins, from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
These beloved seabirds return each spring to Cannon Beach, and are most visible in the morning hours.
Spotting scopes and binoculars will be available for birdwatchers. For more information, contact the Friends of Haystack Rock at fohrap@gmail.com.
