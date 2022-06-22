ILWACO, Wash. – Northwest country group Great American Trainwreck will perform as part of the Waikiki Beach Concert Series within Cape Disappointment State Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The series, organized by Washington State Parks’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program, will be funded through grants from the Washington State Parks Foundation and National Endowment for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public. A Discover Pass is required for entry to Cape Disappointment State Park. For more information, visit www.parks.state.wa.us/folkarts.
