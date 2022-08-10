BROWNSMEAD – The Brownsmead Grange will host a Seafood and Crawfish Boil from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Local chefs will serve crawfish prepared in two ways: sweet Brownsmead style and spicy Louisiana style. Lemonade and coffee will be served; beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Cost for the event is $30 for adults and $10 for children under 12. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/brownsmeadgrange.
