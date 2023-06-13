ASTORIA — North Coast Food Web will hold an event filled with appetizers, samples and contests from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the McTavish Room at the Liberty Theatre.
Taste of the Food Web will feature the creative ideas of local chefs. Participants include Rachel Gaetano, of Gaetano’s Market and Deli; Sarah Woods, of Gathered Bakeshop and Market; Jake Martin, of the pop-up restaurant Daphne; James Whiddon, of Jambot Donuts; Andy Catalano and Twila Pierson of the North Coast Food Web; and Kenzo Booth, of Busu Astoria.
Visitors are invited to cast votes for their favorite dish in an event competition. Hosting the evening will be Norma Hernandez.
Tickets are $25 each. For more information, visit www.northcoastfoodweb.org.
