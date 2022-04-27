SEASIDE — The Gem, Bead and Mineral Show will take place at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center beginning on Monday.
The event, organized by Shiva Endeavors, will feature unique minerals, beads, fossils and meteorites found across the globe, on display through May 15.
For more information, visit www.seasideconvention.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.