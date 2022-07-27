SEASIDE – A show featuring gems, beads, fossils and minerals is now open at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The event, organized by Shiva Endeavors, will run through Aug. 16, offering collectors and admirers the chance to get familiar with unique mineral varieties.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.seasideconvention.com.
