ASTORIA – Celtic & World music duo Four Shillings Short are set to perform at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The concert will feature traditional and original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas, played on a fantastic selection of more than 30 unique musical instruments.
Four Shillings Short, consisting of Aodh Og O’Tuama of Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin of California, have been touring across the United States and Ireland since 1997, releasing 13 recordings along the way.
General admission tickets are $17 and can be purchased by phone at 503-338-9132 or at www.partnersforthepac.org. Proof of vaccination and face coverings are required for all attendees.
