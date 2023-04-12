ASTORIA — The Fort and Friends Makers Market offers an opportunity for employees of Fort George and their friends and family to showcase handcrafted wares, on display for the public to shop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The market will be held at the historic Lovell Showroom, where crafts, art, clothing, jewelry and cards, among other creative works, will be featured. Sip a favorite drink and browse throughout the afternoon.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.