ASTORIA – Fort George Brewery will offer a series of weekend concerts at the Lovell Taproom on Saturday and Sunday.
Singer-songwriter Emma Geiger will perform songs from her debut music collection “Haven,” on Saturday at 4 p.m., accompanied by Monica and Serious River Song Catalogue. Folk and Americana artist Alex Dunn will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, performing acoustic selections with a maritime flair.
Performances are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.
