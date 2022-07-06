Singer-songwriter Emma Geiger

Singer-songwriter Emma Geiger will perform at Fort George Brewery on Saturday.

ASTORIA – Fort George Brewery will offer a series of weekend concerts at the Lovell Taproom on Saturday and Sunday.

Singer-songwriter Emma Geiger will perform songs from her debut music collection “Haven,” on Saturday at 4 p.m., accompanied by Monica and Serious River Song Catalogue. Folk and Americana artist Alex Dunn will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, performing acoustic selections with a maritime flair.

Performances are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.

Americana artist Alex Dunn

Americana musician Alex Dunn will perform in Astoria on Sunday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.