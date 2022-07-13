ASTORIA – Fort George Brewery will offer a pair of concerts this weekend, with singer-songwriters Chris Couch and Leah Hueser set to perform from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Couch, a founding member of the reggae rock group Outpost and lead singer in the festival mainstay World's Finest, has also taken on solo work and a music project for kids. Hueser, a Portland singer-songwriter, finds her musical home in playing solo acoustic sets.
Performances will be free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.
