SEAVIEW, Wash. — Folk musician Arran Fagan will perform at the Sou'wester Lodge, weaving personal narratives and vivid storytelling, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Fagan will perform selections from "There is More Light," the Portland-based artist's most recent release, recorded during the COVID pandemic and released in November, as well as other albums and EPs.
This show is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.souwesterlodge.com.
