CANNON BEACH – Bluegrass group Floating Glass Balls will perform in Cannon Beach at 5 p.m. on Thursday at City Park at 2nd and Spruce streets.
The show will take place as part of "Buskers in the Park," a series of outdoor performances by regional musicians.
This event is free and open to the public, and is subject to cancellation based on weather. For more information, contact Paul Dueber at 503-717-2997.
