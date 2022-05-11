ASTORIA — The Flavel House Museum will host Old Fashioned Fun & Games, an event featuring activities enjoyed by Victorian children, on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The afternoon will feature outdoor games including badminton and croquet, as well as a pie eating contest and sack race. Other activities available will include hoop and stick, ball and cup, stilts and rope making. Kids can also enjoy corn dogs, lemonade and prizes.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.astoriamuseums.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.