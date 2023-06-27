ASTORIA — Anne Stickel, a master gardener with the Flavel House Garden Society, will lead a free class in rhododendron pruning and garden care for fall and winter from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the garden of the Flavel House Museum.
The class will include an information session and opportunity to prune a rhododendron.
The Flavel House Garden Society is a project of the Clatsop County Master Gardener Association, pairing new and experienced garden volunteers with master gardeners to spend time growing and caring for plants at the historic home. Regular meetings of the all-volunteer group are from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
Participants interested in the hands-on portion of this class are asked to bring gloves and pruners. For more information, contact Pamela Holen at 503-791-9946.
