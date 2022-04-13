SEASIDE – Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr. will perform “Eterno, el Flamenco vive,” a presentation of dance and music at the Bob Chisholm Community Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The duo have forged a dynamic partnership, linking the Northwest to the rich history of flamenco in Seville, Spain. Fuentes, who was raised in Seattle, has studied flamenco extensively and danced in over 400 performances and workshops.
Amador Jr., who recently released the debut album “Presente en el Tiempo,” was immersed in flamenco from an early age. He has toured with a wide range of flamenco and jazz artists and explored an array of musical instruments.
Admission for the show is $26 for general admission, $40 for VIP tickets, $16 for students and $12 for children. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.savannahf.com.
