ASTORIA — Jessica Miller, professor of fisheries, wildlife and conservation sciences at Oregon State University, will host a virtual presentation on marine heatwaves on Thursday at 7 p.m.
As leader of the Marine and Anadromous Fisheries Ecology Lab in Newport, Miller’s research focuses on how climate variation affects Columbia River Chinook salmon and Alaska Pacific Cod. For this presentation, she will focus on heat waves’ effects on coastal fish species.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.nehalemwatershed.org.
