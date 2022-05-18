CANNON BEACH – The annual Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival will return to the North Coast with recreational events spread across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Celebrating the opportunity to explore the coast through off-road biking, the festival will begin at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, where participants can meet up for a sunset ride to Haystack Rock at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, bicyclists are invited to meet at the chamber for a 13 mile guided tour to Hug Point, exploring the historic Oregon Beach Highway, beginning at 9:30 a.m. In the afternoon, Scavenger Hunt passports will be available, allowing visitors to win prizes for visiting locations around the community. In the evening, enjoy a sunset beach bonfire at Tolovana Beach State Recreation Site, accompanied by short bike races, games and selections from local breweries.
To wrap up the weekend, bicyclists are encouraged to explore the Klootchy Creek Trails, featuring routes appropriate for all biking skill levels.
Tickets for the weekend event are $40. A festival waiver is required, and the festival will follow current COVID guidelines. For more information, visit www.cannonbeach.org.
