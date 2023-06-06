Seasonal farmers markets will open in Seaside and Cannon Beach this week, offering a variety of local art, produce and other wares each week.
The Cannon Beach Farmers Market will follow its schedule from last year, running from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, while the Seaside Farmers Market is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
A weekly music lineup begins in Seaside this week with guitarist John Orr. More music scheduled for the summer includes Chasing Ebenezer, Segrid Coleman and Ronnie Carrier.
Find full lists of vendors from www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/farmersmarket and www.seasidemarket.org.
