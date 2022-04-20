ILWACO, Wash. – “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula,” an exhibit highlighting historic regional resorts, will be on display at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum through July 9.
The resort industry experienced extensive growth throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries in the Columbia-Pacific region, with many hotels built to accommodate luxury entertainment and dining.
Landmark resorts included Seaview House Hotel, Hackney Cottage, The Driftwood Hotel, The Shelburne Hotel, The Breakers Hotel and the Long Beach Hotel. Many families traveled to these resorts for spans up to three months during the summer season, sometimes bringing along a family cow or horse and buggy.
For more information on these fascinating stories, visit www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
