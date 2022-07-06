ILWACO, Wash. – En Canto, a sextet focused on forro music, a fusion of Brazilian styles, will perform at Cape Disappointment State Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The Seattle-based music group, consisting of vocalist Adriana Giordano, accordionists Jamie Maschler and Gabe Hall-Rodrigues, bassist Mike Catts, flautist Meese Tonkin, pianist Mike Withey and drummer Adam Kozie, will perform as part of the park's summer folk and traditional concert series.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.parks.wa.gov.
