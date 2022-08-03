CANNON BEACH – An opening reception for “Emerging From The Deep,” a new marine-focused art exhibition at Cannon Beach Gallery, will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The show will feature pieces from sculptor MJ Anderson alongside paintings by Pam Greene. The subject matter includes ancient coral reefs, mermaid figures and fossils from prehistoric marine life.
Works will be on display through Aug. 28. For more information, visit www.cannonbeacharts.org.
