NEHALEM – Edge of the West, a California-based alternative country and honky-tonk band, will play at White Clover Grange at 8 p.m. Saturday.
This event is sponsored by the North Coast Music Project. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.whiteclovergrange.org.
(0) comments
