ASTORIA — Ginger Vitus, Astoria drag performer, will headline a drag cabaret show at the Ten Fifteen Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The show is an open call drag performance and a fundraiser for Ten Fifteen Productions, benefiting the theater’s season of plays, classes and events.
Admission is $15, tips and donations are appreciated. For more information, visit www.thetenfifteentheater.com.
