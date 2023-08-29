ASTORIA — Closing out the new Cascadia Chamber Opera Festival will be two performances of Mozart and Da Ponte’s “Don Giovanni,” staged at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts.
Both performances will be staged in English. Starring as Don Giovanni is Eric Hundtoft, accompanied by Doremus Scudder as Don Pedro and Commendatore, Robert Anthony Mack as Don Ottavio, Stacey Murdoch as Leporello, Misook Yun as Donna Anna, Bereniece Jones-Centeno as Donna Elvira, Deac Guidi as Masetto and Saori DeBruyn as Zerlina.
Admission is $35 for adults and $10 for those 18 years old and under. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.cascadiachamberopera.org.
