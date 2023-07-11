ASTORIA — Local chef Marco Davis had the chance to engage in a friendly competition at Taste of the Food Web, an inaugural event featuring dishes by a dozen local chefs at the Liberty Theatre's McTavish Room.
Davis took this year's title at the June competition, which was hosted by Norma Hernandez.
As a chef, Davis has worked in multiple Astoria restaurants. As a prize, he took home a ceramic plate made by artist Audrey Long. North Coast Food Web plans to bring back the event next summer.
