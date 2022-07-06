SEASIDE – As part of the Spotlight Dance Cup, the Pacific Northwest Nationals will begin at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center on Monday, continuing through a series of competitions until July 17.
Events will include solo, duo and trio performances from a variety of age groups.
Performances are free and open to the public. For more information, including a full schedule, visit www.spotlightevents.com.
