ASTORIA — Terry Dahlgren has been appointed as permanent conductor for the North Coast Symphonic Band in its 2022-23 performing season.
Dahlgren, a retired music educator, will become the band’s sixth permanent conductor. He began serving as a guest conductor for the band in 2005, developing a lasting relationship with longtime musicians.
For nearly two decades, Dahlgren directed band programs at the Seaside School District, leading multiple courses and student groups, including the Seaside High School Symphonic Band. Dahlgren has also served as a guest conductor and soloist for other bands throughout both Minnesota and Oregon.
For more information about the North Coast Symphonic Band, visit www.northcoastsymphonicband.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.